Diddy’s Former Assistant Drops More Bombshells: Wild Parties, Drugs & Power Plays

Diddy has another problem and it is somebody that saw way too much.

This is crazy. Just when you thought it was somewhat safe, more Diddy drama emerges. There’s a new four-part series called The Fall of Diddy and it’s on the streaming platform MAX. Well, after the four parts, there’s a 30-minute fifth part called “The Assistant,” and that’s a helluva testimony that’s very different than the others. It seems to be an add-on.

Former senior executive assistant Phil Pines is the man in question. In a bombshell interview, Pines laid out details about what he calls “Wild King Nights.”

These events sound very similar to the famous “freak-offs.” Pines, who worked closely with Diddy from 2019 to 2021, paints a picture that’s nothing less than debauchery. We’re talking absolute chaos.

“It was a circus,” Pines said. “He did whatever he wanted, and we were just at his disposal.”

These “Wild King Nights” had alcohol, marijuana, ketamine and Molly, as well as baby oil. There are some extremely graphic descriptions in his claims. He said he would have to clean up the mess. He said a bathtub could have water on top, but when you went to empty it, mad baby oil was at the bottom. Pines claims these parties involved plenty of younger women.

“A lot of times, you would have him with a younger female,” Pines alleged. “There’s a power dynamic there. A more impressionable girl is easier to reel in.”

But it gets even crazier.

Investigation Discovery’s new docuseries has Diddy requesting specific substances. In a recording, a voice alleged to be Diddy’s says, “I need some Cialis and give me 20 X, please. I need a Plan B.”

A-YO!

Want more? Here’s more. Pines said Diddy would test HIS loyalty, forcing him to do things.

“I remember hearing the words, ‘Prove your loyalty to me, King.’” He said Diddy forced him to have sex with somebody at one of these events. He alleges he showered with him.

When you see the docu-series, his face tells a story of torment. He was really messed up over this. He also talked about his religious beliefs and how Diddy “got him” despite his convictions. Pines filed a lawsuit in December 2024, accusing Diddy of sexual battery and harassment.

Diddy maintains his innocence. His legal team issued a statement dismissing the accusations: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Check out The Fall of Diddy and judge for yourself.