Diddy’s Former “Making The Band” Artist Claims Bad Boy Mogul Groped Her “Inappropriately”

The former Bad Boy artist shares her disturbing testimony about the truth behind Diddy’s alleged misconduct during the filming of “Making The Band 2” in a new documentary.

Another former artist once a part of Diddy’s Bad Boy music empire has come forward with allegations against the incarcerated mogul which purportedly correlate to the filming of his popular MTV series.

In a new documentary special Peacock released entitled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, Rivers appears in an interview that captures her disturbing testimony of Diddy’s conduct during the production of Making The Band 2. In a portion of her interview, Rivers recounted an incident she described as “very inappropriate,” while shedding light on the moment she claims has haunted her for over two decades. She started off in the emotional clip by explaining how the incident lead her to keep her guard up about her surroundings while on set of the TV show.

“Unless there were cameras, because after that one incident, which was very inappropriate,” Rivers began, visibly struggling to speak about the experience. When prompted by the interviewer to elaborate, she paused and admitted, “This is hard to talk about.”

Summoning the courage to continue, Rivers revealed, “I was by myself…and he touched me in a place that you shouldn’t have.” She continued, “That was inappropriate.”

As she pressed on and relived the assault as she retold the story, Rivers described feeling intimidated and overwhelmed in the aftermath of the alleged incident. “I felt like, ‘oh my God, what the heck happened just now?'” she said.

Attempting to hold back tears as she began breaking down, Rivers confessed how difficult it has been to share her story. “I’m trying not to cry,” she said. “I’m definitely nervous. Because, like I said, I haven’t said anything for so long.”

Despite the length of time that has transpired since the alleged incident occurred, the emotional toll of keeping silent for 20 years has weighed heavily on Rivers. “It’s been 20 years of going through my mind, like… this has happened, that’s happened, this was stopped,” she said. “Mentally, like, draining.

In another portion of her interview, Rivers recalled the violent and eerily specific tongue lashings Diddy would unleash on artists on the show during his fits of rage. “When he got angry with one of my band members, he said, ‘You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh,'” she said.

River’s allegations follow an explosive interview with her fellow former Da Band member, rapper Chopper (Young City), who alleged he saw Diddy involved in an “uncomfortable” situation when he while he was a part of the TV series.

Watch the heartbreaking clip in the post above.