DJ D-Nice Steps Up To Defend Fat Joe

FAT JOE: A LIAR? Get Outta Here!

There have been plenty of times when people have called Fat Joe out for being, well… less than truthful. Now, a podcaster has jumped into the mix and doubled down on the idea that the Bronx Bomber has a history of telling some tall tales.

Will Miller (WilMilz), the podcaster in question, runs a series where he challenges what he calls “Nasty Work,” and this time he went on record with the Top Five Lies Told by Fat Joe. By the way, he’s also the person that invented the term “nasty work.”

Now, I don’t even follow this guy, but I can admit he’s hilarious, and it’s clear he’s got a solid following. That said, he’s also pretty controversial. This time, his take caught the attention of none other than DJ D-Nice. And let’s be real—D-Nice is literally one of the nicest and most drama-free dudes in the game. So for him to step into the fray? Yeah, you know it’s serious. 🙂

D-Nice wasted no time stepping up to defend Fat Joe. He hopped into the comments and said:

“I usually agree with you, but this one? Not so sure. I’m Joe’s age and from the BX. I’ve been hearing about him since I was around 14. No BS. Dude was like that as a kid. And I knew so many people like that from my hood during that time. My family got into it with the neighbors and they pulled out the machete. Not that I’m confirming the story because I wasn’t there. Just saying it’s possible.” In the story, Joe describes a 7-foot tall man…he said it twice! Was it Shaq?

Now, I don’t know what to make of all this, but I need y’all to jump into the comments and share your thoughts. Last year, Fat Joe was hit with similar accusations, but he managed to shut it down before things got out of hand. That situation faded away, and we never heard from the accuser again.

One thing we can all agree on? The truth about Fat Joe is that he’s a great dad. We love to see it.