Does LL COOL J Have A “Secret” Son?

A man claiming to be LL COOL J’s secret son says it’s time the world knows about him. In a video uploaded to Instagram over the weekend, Love Benji—as he calls himself—talked about mustering up the “courage” to come forward. He also claimed he was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement sometime around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They made me sign the paperwork, you know, they didn’t want it to go public,” he said. “This is probably around COVID. They wanted to silence me. Ever since my mother really told me the truth, I feel like it should be public. Now, I need to just get this off my chest. I want to give thanks to you too, man. James Todd Smith, that’s what I know him as, [my] father [and] great man. But many of you probably know him as LL COOL J.”

Love Benji went on to allege LL COOL J blocked him on all social media platforms. Plus, he claimed any attempts to see him never worked out.

“I tried to take trips to see him…and his beautiful wife, [my] siblings, brothers, and sisters,” he continued. “I never knew why I wanted to make music, why I wanted to be an actor, why I wanted to do these things. Turns out, my father is LL COOL J.

“I’m blessed. I’m thankful he’ll send me every now and then, probably $200 a month. But it ain’t about the money. He blessed me with the charm, the ladies, the charisma. I really didn’t want to take it here and have the blogs blow it up or nothing like that. Since he’s blocking my number, I haven’t heard much from him. I feel like this is how I’ll be able to reach out to him. That’s my truth. Let me know, Dad. Stay smooth.”

In all fairness, he does look a lot like Mr. Ladies Love Cool James, so much so it’s eerie. LL is probably going to have a hard time denying this one, that is, if he even acknowledges him. Guess we’ll find out.

