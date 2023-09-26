Does This Leaked Young Thug & Gunna Record Prove A YSL Reunion Looms—Even Amid RICO?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An alleged Young Thug and Gunna leak recently surfaced, and fans are speculating its origins and what it could mean for the YSL label amid the current RICO case.

The rumored exclusive snippet tentatively entitled “France” captures Slime and Wunna in their perspective elements. Thug’s flow glides in and out of rhythmic pockets intact with an infectious high-pitched cadence, while Gunna’s meandering wordplay and flashy metaphors provide for extra razzle dazzle. Some Twitter users believe the leak could be a leftover from Thug’s So Much Fun album era, but I’m personally not all the way convinced that this isn’t an AI-generated song.

To be honest, even if this were to be a Thug and Gunna reunion track, I’m not sure it would be true to their collaborative DNA. I’m not sure why either, because the song is kind of fire—but I think it has something to do with the bubblegum hyper pop cosplaying trap attached to the track. I think it really screams “Ghostwriter uploaded this after scraping an AI-generated Macklemore song.”

However, it’s not that far off to think that we may somehow witness the reunion of Thug and Gunna even as the RICO case continues to ensue. Not only did Gunna show support to his sensei during his recent New York concert, Thug’s pops even co-signed his love for Wunna and cleared him of any wrong-doing in the case.

Check out the alleged leak below and decide for yourself whether it’s legitimate.