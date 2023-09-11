Gunna Shows Support For Young Thug During NYC Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After facing snitching accusations, the “FukUMean” hitmaker shows love to Thugger.

Earlier this year, Gunna (born Sergio Kitchens) announced two headlining appearances in New York City and Los Angeles. “The Gift” portion of the concert series took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 9.

Gunna’s return to the stage came after the A Gift & a Curse album creator pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge in the state of Georgia. His YSL label boss, Young Thug (born Jeffery Williams), still remains in jail awaiting trial for the same RICO case.

Many online commenters, including Boosie Badazz, accused Gunna of turning on Young Thug by supposedly cooperating with the prosecution. However, the 30-year-old rapper denied snitching on his musical comrade.

Gunna even showed love to Young Thug during his Barclays Center show. At one point, the words “Free Jeffery” appear on the screen during the performance. Footage of the shout-out spread across social media.

Prior to both artists’ current legal issues, Gunna and Young Thug worked together on numerous records such as “Dollaz on My Head,” “Hot,” “Ski,” and “Take It to Trial.” The A Gift & a Curse studio LP dropped in June, six months after Kitchens entered his guilty plea.

A Gift & a Curse debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 85,000 first-week units. The album’s “FukUMean” single rose to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Flo and Dunk Rock-produced track became Gunna’s first solo Top 10 hit.

“The Curse” portion of Gunna’s concert series is scheduled for YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 28. He partnered with PLUS1 to donate $1 per ticket to The Goodr Foundation. That non-profit organization provides healthy meals to youth, families and seniors experiencing food insecurity.