Gunna Announces Two Headlining “The Gift And The Curse” Shows In NYC & LA

The “Fukumean” hitmaker will donate a portion of the ticket sales to The Goodr Foundation.

Atlanta-bred rap star Gunna will travel to New York City and Los Angeles for two upcoming concerts. “The Gift and The Curse” shows come after he dropped his A Gift & a Curse album earlier this year.

Gunna is set to present “The Gift” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on September 9. Then the YSL/300 Entertainment recording artist heads to the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 28 for “The Curse.”

General ticket sales for “The Gift and The Curse” will be available for purchase beginning Friday, July 21 via Ticketmaster.com. Gunna also partnered with PLUS1 to donate $1 per ticket to The Goodr Foundation which provides healthy meals to youth, families, and seniors experiencing food insecurity.

A Gift & a Curse hit DSPs on June 16. The 45-minute, feature-less project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 85,000 first-week units. It became Gunna’s fifth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 for his career.

Additionally, “Fukumean” is now Gunna’s highest-charting solo song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The second single off A Gift & a Curse peaked at No. 7 this month. Previously, “Bread & Butter” topped off at No. 48.

Gunna has had 77 songs make it onto the Hot 100 since 2018. His breakout collaboration “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby climbed to No. 4 in September of that year. He also made it into the Top 10 with “Lemonade” and “Pushin P.”