Donald Glover Is Playing 21 Savage In A Biopic And It Is Wild!

21 Savage has a movie coming out and Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin are playing the rapper. Could it be cap?

Yo, check this out! You won’t believe who’s stepping into the shoes of 21 Savage in his new biopic, “American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.” Yeah, you heard it right! Donald Glover, the dude with five GRAMMYs to his name, is playing 21 Savage. How wild is that?

21 Savage is making a grand comeback, dropping a trailer for his biopic. This movie is not just about 21’s life; there are new songs to boot. But look at the cast of characters for this movie: we’ve got Donald Glover, Caleb McLaughlin from “Stranger Things,” Natasha Lyonne, Jabari Banks, Victoria Pedretti, Young Mazino, Chad Lindberg, Gail Bean, and Druski. Whoa!!

This movie is supposedly directed by none other than Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino. There are three versions of 21 Savage. I have to admit, I wonder if this is REALLY a movie or if this is just a really hardcore rollout for an album.

21 Savage has been laying low on solo projects for over five years. Still, his collaborations with Metro Boomin (Savage Mode 2) and Drake (Her Loss) hit number one, putting close to the top. He’s been racking up GRAMMYs too, with his latest haul at the 2024 GRAMMYs being a personal record – five nominations, including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

So, the big question: Donald Glover as 21 Savage? How’s that gonna play out? Man, we gotta see this movie to find out.

Look at some shots from the movie below.