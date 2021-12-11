Dr. Dre is ‘Divorced AF’: Billion Dollar Legal Battle ‘Finalized’?

It looks like Nicole Young and Dr. Dre are close to finalizing their divorce. Has the billion dollar battle come to an amicable conclusion?

Is Dr. Dre actually divorced from Nicole Young? Recently (on Dec. 9), the music mogul makes a “finalized” announcement. So, the billion dollar battle is settled “in principal,” this according to TMZ.

First off, the marriage between the Good Doctor and Nicole Young lasted over 25 years. Out of that union two children were born. At times, the legal proceedings were contemptuous.

Nevertheless, a candid photo tells it all. An emphatic smile illuminates the platinum producer‘s joy. Behind the good Doctor golden balloons are situated. The balloon bouquet festively spells out, “Divorced AF.”

So, then Breyon Prescott details the event. The accompanying caption proclaims, “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats Still Dre.” A champagne bottle, a goat, and a trio of flexed bicep emojis affirm the occasion.

Thus far, “sources with direct knowledge,” dish that “no deal has yet been signed.” These strategic snitches then add, “This whole thing could blow up again.”