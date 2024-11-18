Dr. Dre Makes A Clear Statement About The Game And The Super Bowl

The Game and Dr. Dre have had a complex relationship. Back in the day, The Game helped bring Dr. Dre back to the forefront. Of course, 50 Cent played a role in that too. 😉
Together, they made history. But more significantly, The Game brought bars to the forefront in a way we hadn’t seen in a long time from the West Coast. No disrespect to anyone else, but he had a unique appeal that stretched from the West Coast all the way to New York City.
Eventually, though, he fell out with Dr. Dre—and, of course, with 50 Cent too.
All of this tension came to a head during the Super Bowl performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre. The Game was noticeably absent, and he wasn’t happy about it. He felt he deserved a spot on that stage, considering his history with Dre and his role as “The Doctor’s Advocate.” Over the years, a lot of bad blood has spilled between them, and the relationship seems irreparable.
Game be talking talking!
Recently, Dr. Dre addressed the situation when asked about it by N.O.R.E. on the Drink Champs podcast. Dre’s response came across as cold and indifferent—he doesn’t seem care about The Game’s thoughts or feelings. “Nah, I was good. It was perfect,” Dre said succinctly.
Check out the clip for yourself right here.
By the way, the new Snoop and Dre music sounds really good!