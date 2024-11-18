Dr. Dre Makes A Clear Statement About The Game And The Super Bowl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have some serious heat on the way. But, a recent interview yielded a question and answer about The Game.

The Game and Dr. Dre have had a complex relationship. Back in the day, The Game helped bring Dr. Dre back to the forefront. Of course, 50 Cent played a role in that too. 😉

Together, they made history. But more significantly, The Game brought bars to the forefront in a way we hadn’t seen in a long time from the West Coast. No disrespect to anyone else, but he had a unique appeal that stretched from the West Coast all the way to New York City.

READ ALSO: The Game Slams Mike Tyson Critics Following Jake Paul Loss

Eventually, though, he fell out with Dr. Dre—and, of course, with 50 Cent too.

All of this tension came to a head during the Super Bowl performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre. The Game was noticeably absent, and he wasn’t happy about it. He felt he deserved a spot on that stage, considering his history with Dre and his role as “The Doctor’s Advocate.” Over the years, a lot of bad blood has spilled between them, and the relationship seems irreparable.

Game be talking talking!

The Game says Kanye West has done more for him in the last two weeks than Dr. Dre has done in his whole career in a promo for the Drink Champs Podcast:



"It's crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me my whole career." pic.twitter.com/bYlItShwa2 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 28, 2022

Recently, Dr. Dre addressed the situation when asked about it by N.O.R.E. on the Drink Champs podcast. Dre’s response came across as cold and indifferent—he doesn’t seem care about The Game’s thoughts or feelings. “Nah, I was good. It was perfect,” Dre said succinctly.

Check out the clip for yourself right here.

Snoop Dogg gives JAY-Z his flowers for his contribution to the Super Bowl since 2020. Kendrick is set to be the 1st Rapper to headline the Half Time show solo. pic.twitter.com/WOA39HoAAm — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) November 17, 2024

By the way, the new Snoop and Dre music sounds really good!