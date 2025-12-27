Dr. Umar May Have A Serious Legal Issue

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A filmmaker says a failed project with Dr. Umar Johnson turned into legal threats, a six-figure demand and eventually a settlement. But, there’s more…

Word on the street is Dr. Umar Johnson might have a major legal mess on his hands.

The talk centers on a filmmaker who says her situation with Umar started back in 2019 after she donated $2,000 to the FDMG school. She claims he followed up personally, and even pushed her to double her next donation. From there, she says the relationship shifted into business when Umar allegedly encouraged her to produce a documentary about his life. She claims she started doing early filming and prep work, then presented a budget of $86,000. She says Dr. Umar initially and reportedly acted like was “nothing”… until it was time to pay.

Uh-Oh…

That’s when the filmmaker (whose name is being withheld here) alleges the whole plan flipped. She maintains that the Prince of Pan-Africanism wanted her to front the money and take a revenue split later. She says she backed out, but claims Umar then pivoted and convinced her to do a different film project involving him – one she says she ended up funding. I see where this is going…but the film reportedly got done.

She claims once the project was ready for a private screening, Umar allegedly refused to show up, demanded a link to the full movie. She is telling people he started threatening her, claiming she couldn’t use his likeness. He denied signing a contract then demanded $500,000 to resolve it.

Then comes the “ohhh” part: she says Umar’s side eventually reached out to settle, and she received a check for $68,600 allegedly to stop her from making more videos and putting him on blast.

But according to the talk, that check didn’t end it—it leveled it up. She reportedly used the situation to help spark a donor lawsuit tied to FDMG, claiming around 40 people are now involved, and that lawyers are looking into where donation money went and whether anything crossed legal lines.

If any of this is true, illseed might have to label it a paperwork party. Doc could be headed for a real investigation, not just YouTube smoke.

If you want the full un-redacted report, watch the video below: