Drake Accused Of Stealing “No Face” Bars By Indie Artist Who Fans Think Is TikTok Troll

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Explore the allegations surrounding Drake and the accusations of borrowing bars. Find out if it’s part of a larger social media scam.

Drake is being accused of stealing bars from an up-and-coming artist, however, fans on social media, believe the allegations could be a part of a larger social media scam.

Drake leaked his “No Face” collaboration featuring Playboi Carti via his Finsta account last month. Upon its release, the track immediately began trending and gaining traction after fans appeared to identify multiple nest eggs and hints of a second round in the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The song would end up being released to streaming platforms without Playboi Carti‘s verse, but that development alone wouldn’t end up being the biggest controversy in the track’s release arc thus far. According to a rising rapper, whose stage name is Sixpathsss, Drizzy stole the bars prominent on the bridged hook of the song from a track he released nearly eight months prior.

In a viral post on TikTok, Sixpathsss stitched, a brief video allegedly showing proof Drake stole his bars word for word for his new banger. The bars in question are as follows.

“I don’t get sleepy off no melatonin/My therapist put in a thirty-day notice/’Cause I keep on talkin’ ’bout beefin’ and business and money and women, there’s no diagnosis,” Drake raps on the track.

In a post AllHipHop shared on Instagram, users sounded off on Drake, asserting the proof was plain as day based on the video.

“Lmfao who tf don’t know this. Ask Soulja Boii maneeee,” another user added, referencing the viral Soulja Boy Breakfast Club meme from when Big Draco alleged Drake copied his whole flow.

However, a number of users in the comments, and on other social media platforms went on to debunk the video as fake and the result of AI manipulation.

“Man has 3000 followers but Drake knows about him and steals his bars,” one user wrote in the comment section of the post.

One user commented that Sixpathsss used AI to manipulate the dates of the posts he used as receipts of social media and actually recorded the song after Drake dropped his track. This also isn’t the first time this user in particular has accused a major mainstream artist of stealing his lyrics. Earlier this year the rapper appeared to call out Trippie Redd for the same sort of thievery.