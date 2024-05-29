Drake Associated With Ex-Kanye West Collaborator Amid “Mob Ties” Reference Leak

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake is really getting exposed out here.

Drake’s pen is once again being scrutinized after a leaked reference track spilled over onto social media, linking him to former Kanye West and Meek Mill collaborator Vory.

At the top of this week, audio of an early version of Drake’s fan-favorite “Mob Ties” featuring Vory as the lead vocalist hit Twitter (X) and sent the timeline in shambles. A number of users who initially uncovered the leak remarked at how close the alleged reference sounds in comparison to the version that appeared on Drake’s Scorpion album.

Even though it’s an industry standard practice for up-and-coming artists and songwriters submit records to appear on major artists album releases, it’s kind of crazy that The 6 God only appears to have changed one or two bars and tweaked some cadences here and there. And given the fact Drake is tied with The Beatles for Billboard chart records, users on Twitter (X) thought the same and sounded off in droves about the leak.

“MAN WTF DRAKE DIDN’T EVEN WRITE MOB TIES,” one person wrote. “VORY’S REFERENCE TRACK JUST LEAKED. THIS GUY BEEN LYING HIS ENTIRE CAREER NOW. I’M OVER HERE QUESTIONING WHAT WAS EVER REALLY WRITTEN BY DRAKE NOW.”

DRAKE – “Mob Ties” reference track leak!!



Vory – Mob Ties pic.twitter.com/iYnukUAMA4 — Pusha Thanos !!! (new acc) (@PushaThanos__) May 28, 2024

Another user replied with a double entendre of their own, quoting the tweet and writing, “He…. Hired some help,” while someone else highlighted Drake’s blatant history taking reference tracks from indie submissions to mainstream success over the years with numerous artists.

“??? You were there when Quentin Miller happen. You were there when he bought hold on we’re going home from Majid Jordan. What are you even talking about?? Weve know he’s bought songs straight up,” the user wrote.

At this rate, Drizzy might want to consider manufacturing a leak of his own and dump a couple hundred tracks from his vault on the internet like the hacker that just purged Gunna’s songs on social media. At least then, people are talking about some unreleased music rather than a release from nearly six years ago.

Not to mention this isn’t a good look for him at the moment considering Meek cut ties with Vory last year amid abuse allegations from his ex-partner. Also, this is Ye’s man’s low-key so it’s kind of proving the narratives about Drizzy true in the moment.

It also doesn’t help that the Lil Yachty reference track leaked as well.