Drake & Camila Cabello Leak Gets Mixed Reviews Amid Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Saga

Drake has an uphill battle ahead of him and the response to this new snippet is evidence of that.

Drake is receiving both constructive criticism and praise after an unreleased snippet from Camila Cabello’s upcoming album began circulating on social media.

Following her recent performance at Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil, where Cabello teased multiple new records from her upcoming album C,XOXO, a clip of her “UUGLY” collaboration set for the album featuring Drake went viral.

The clip and question captures Drake opting for a more melodic approach as he croons the phrase “CC they want me to break it down” in a soothing, non-aggressive cadence. Almost immediately, social media users discovered the video and began reacting to it.

Initially, social media users reactions directly referenced Kendrick’s “Euphoria” diss track by targeting the specific bar in which the West Coast lyricist questions the motives behind Drizzy recruiting black artists for features.

“I like Drake with the melodies I don’t like Drake when he act tough,” user on Twitter (X) wrote quoting Kendrick’s verse in a thread featuring a portion of Drake’s verse.

Another X user responded, “Kendrick sent him back to pop,” and signed the tweet off with multiple crying laughing smiley face emojis.

While the majority of user’s responses leaned on the defining buzz of Kendrick’s relentless barrage of diss tracks targeting Drizzy, a number of users offered real criticism on the collaboration.

“Sounds like honestly nvm Drake and I’m here for it. Been yearning for another Drake summer classic,” one X user wrote.

Another user added, “Haven’t said this about a Drake release in a while, but this is absolutely awful,” to which another user responded just making s##t to make s##t now.”

Following Kendrick’s unification of the West Coast in the aftermath of his Juneteenth concert, which saw prominent Hip-Hop figures such as Snoop Dogg Crown him as the “King of the West” increased scrutiny has fallen upon Drake’s shoulders.

If you couple that with the rumors swirling earlier this year that Drake and Cabello were involved in a fling following a tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos last March, the optics surrounding Drakes, forthcoming pop collaboration make the appearance seem like more of a gimmick rather than a true collaborative effort. Nonetheless, it appears as though there is no amount of public defamation of his character, resulting from his rap beef with Kendrick, that will deter Drake from releasing whatever he feels like at the moment.

Check out the snippet above.