Snoop Dogg Crowns Kendrick Lamar “King Of The West’ For Unifying Rival Gangs

Snoop Dogg gave Kendrick Lamar his flowers, praising him for bringing together rivals ‘in peace and love.”

Snoop Dogg was notably absent from Kendrick Lamar’s unforgettable Juneteenth concert, The Pop Out — Ken & Friends but the significance of the event didn’t escape him.

The Death Row Records boss took to Instagram on Friday (June 21) to give the Compton native his flowers. Heaping praise on K. Dot, for unifying rival gangs at the concert, Snoop didn’t mince his words, crowning Kendrick Lamar “King of the West Coast.”

Sending a Big shout out to K. Dot and all the homies from the West that stood together unified, organized, in peace love,” Snoop began. “That was beautiful. That was fun to watch. Beautiful to see all of my peoples come together.”

He continued, “K. Dot, you are the King of the West. That’s the kinda s### kings do. We unite.”

Before the concert came to a close, K. Dot gathered the various West Coast figures in attendance for a giant group photo.

“This is unity at its finest,” Lamar said, revealing the situation made him emotional. “We done lost a lot of homies to this music s###, to some street s###. For all of us to be on this stage, together … unity from each side of L.A., Crips, Bloods, Pirus. This s### is is special man. We put this s### together just for y’all.”

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg previously refused to take sides in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake battle. He credited the pair for bringing back real rap but remained neutral.

“Those are my nephews,” he explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that’s personal business, not my business.”