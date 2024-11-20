Drake Fans Mock Kendrick Lamar Amid Taylor Swift Collab Rumors 

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift are rumored to be reuniting on a new song, and Drake fans can’t stop talking about it.
Their epic rap battle was one of the most impactful moments of the year, and the pop star’s name was mentioned in multiple tracks, with Drizzy mocking K. Dot over his “Bad Blood” collab.
However, according to a new rumor, Lamar is teaming up with Swift on a new song. DJ Snake, who is apparently working on Lamar’s album, recently leaked the news during a recent interview conducted in French. Acknowledging he had just dropped a bombshell, he said in English, “world premiere.”
It’s unclear if Swift is to feature on Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album, although they were photographed in the studio last December.
The rumor sent shockwaves on social media, eliciting strong reactions from Drake fans mentioning his references to Taylor Swift in the Kendrick Lamar feud.
“The fact that Drakes diss tracks to Kendrick become more and more relevant everyday,” one user shared. “Yet Kendrick keeps getting all the praise…”
Another person added, “Drake masterclass again kendrick is dropping a verse for the swifties.”
Meanwhile, a third fan quoted two seemingly prophetic lines from Drake’s disses, referencing the Taylor Swift collab rumor and K. Dot’s recent Grammy nominations sweep.
Drake mocked Kendrick Lamar for his ties to Swift on “Push Ups.”
“Maroon 5 need a verse you better make it witty,” he rapped. “You only need a verse for the Swifties.”
He also took multiple shots on “Taylor Made Freestyle” and called Swift the “biggest gangster in the music game right now.”
Check out some more reactions to the collab rumors below.