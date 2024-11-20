Drake Fans Mock Kendrick Lamar Amid Taylor Swift Collab Rumors 

Kendrick Lamar is rumored to be reuniting with his “Bad Blood” collaborator, Taylor Swift, and Drake fans have much to say about it.

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift are rumored to be reuniting on a new song, and Drake fans can’t stop talking about it.

Their epic rap battle was one of the most impactful moments of the year, and the pop star’s name was mentioned in multiple tracks, with Drizzy mocking K. Dot over his “Bad Blood” collab.

However, according to a new rumor, Lamar is teaming up with Swift on a new song. DJ Snake, who is apparently working on Lamar’s album, recently leaked the news during a recent interview conducted in French. Acknowledging he had just dropped a bombshell, he said in English, “world premiere.”

🚨| DJ Snake reveals that Taylor Swift will be featured on Kendrick Lamar’s next album!!



—Taylor Swift and and Kendrick Lamar were on the same studio with Jack Antonoff and Sounwave in December 2023!! pic.twitter.com/47h2uIBDln — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 19, 2024

It’s unclear if Swift is to feature on Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album, although they were photographed in the studio last December.

The rumor sent shockwaves on social media, eliciting strong reactions from Drake fans mentioning his references to Taylor Swift in the Kendrick Lamar feud.

“The fact that Drakes diss tracks to Kendrick become more and more relevant everyday,” one user shared. “Yet Kendrick keeps getting all the praise…”

The fact that Drakes diss tracks to Kendrick become more and more relevant everyday yet Kendrick keeps getting all the praise… https://t.co/4QxkqBoWe0 — TheBirdMan (@elbirdleaf) November 19, 2024

Another person added, “Drake masterclass again kendrick is dropping a verse for the swifties.”

Drake masterclass again kendrick is dropping a verse for the swifties 🔥🔥 — Hasan 👁‍🗨 (@flackospalace) November 19, 2024

Meanwhile, a third fan quoted two seemingly prophetic lines from Drake’s disses, referencing the Taylor Swift collab rumor and K. Dot’s recent Grammy nominations sweep.

“kendrick just opened his mouth”- he was the most nominated artist in the grammys this year



“then we need a verse for the swifties”- Travis kelce gf will be on his album



yeah twitter can lie but pushups and Family matters ageing like fine wine😂 https://t.co/FlSRQtsLVu — CHAMPAGNE POETRY (@DavidPoetry1) November 19, 2024

Drake mocked Kendrick Lamar for his ties to Swift on “Push Ups.”

“Maroon 5 need a verse you better make it witty,” he rapped. “You only need a verse for the Swifties.”

He also took multiple shots on “Taylor Made Freestyle” and called Swift the “biggest gangster in the music game right now.”

Check out some more reactions to the collab rumors below.

So rumor has it Taylor Swift is going to be featured on Kendrick’s album.



If that’s true…Kendrick’s petty is just >>>> — Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) November 20, 2024

I don’t think She was feelin that “Swifties” bar on Push Ups. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/CKQzeKtBv2 — Scru🇳🇬 (@scrufacejean) November 20, 2024

TAYLOR AND KENDRICK NEW COLLAB OMGGG — willnights 🤍 (@willnights1) November 19, 2024