Last month, Champagne Papi flexed his benevolent side. Actually, he donated a portion of the good life. That’s right, a fan was unexpectedly blessed.

So, is Drake ready to get back into the proverbial lab and bless the mic? Well, a recent social media post appears to candidly affirm that notion. In fact, Drake hits the studio and seemingly suggests new music.

Well, within his Instagram stories, that provocative proclamation is piquing a lot of interest. Here, the lauded lyricist may be preparing for future smash hits. Generally speaking, Mr. Certified Lover Boy is always looking challenge his artistic integrity.

As a matter of fact, this visual tease follows a surprising tidbit of info from Nicki Minaj. So, with her upcoming album, the Barbie proclaims that she “discussed,” the possibility of having Drizzy work as Executive Producer. Given their history, and their innate chemistry this pairing would be dope.

Moreover, Minaj initially mentioned the prospect during an impromptu question and answer session. Be that as it may, at this time, one may only wish for more creativity from the superstar. For the most part, the acclaimed artist appears capable of achieving the impossible.

After all, he has more slaps than The Beatles.

Of his future project what can be epected?