Drake Blesses An Unsuspecting Fan With Cold Hard Cash!

Again, the certified lover boy demonstrates how dope he can be. Recently, Drake financially blesses an unsuspecting fan. In fact, a reported gift of $10,000 shows off a mere portion of his generosity.

In spite of, Drizzy’s suspicious placement on the Cash King’s List, he seems to be doing mighty well. With “more slaps than The Beatles,” his lyricism affords him a lavish lifestyle. So, with his accumulated wealth, the Canadian crooner seems to feel compelled to share his spoils.

While, in the midst of a Caribbean vacay, Champagne Papi shows off the good life. Actually, “Drake gave a random fan $10k while in Turks and Caicos,” this according to DJ Akademiks. By all means, the “God’s Plan” MC may have been moved by the Holy Spirit.

As a matter of fact, an Instagram video shows how an unsuspecting supporter purportedly receives $10,000 from the altruistic Aubrey. Of course, Drake readily embraces the young man. Off camera, the woman who is recording the video is heard exclaiming, “Oh, my God!”

Back in 2018, Mr. Graham released his fifth studio album, Scorpion. The track “God’s Plan” appears on that project. Accordingly, its associated video budget was “$996,631.90.” However, the OVO boss “gave it all away.”

Shout out to Drake.