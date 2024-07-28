Drake Is Team USA Hoopers’ Favorite Amid Steph Curry’s Kendrick Lamar Remarks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Who could’ve guessed Drake would be the overwhelming favorite among Team USA players following his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake’s music is seemingly the soundtrack to several key players on Team USA’s Men’s basketball team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic games.

FIBA’s recent Instagram post may count as a win for Drake in his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, given how the short clip has set the basketball and music worlds abuzz. The international basketball federation shared a behind-the-scenes look at Team USA’s warm-up sessions, where NBA superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum all revealed their favorite artist to listen to while prepping for games.

And of course, the aforementioned stars all credited the one and only Drake as their favorites— but not one single player in the video mentioned Kendrick Lamar. Derick White actually said J. Cole is his G.O.A.T. when it comes to his warm-up playlist. Kind of weird, honestly.

The post quickly went viral, with fans and media outlets alike speculating on the significance of Drake’s universal appeal among the basketball elite. Durant, Booker and Tatum were seen jamming out to Drake’s hits—from “God’s Plan” to “Laugh Now Cry Later,” solidifying his status as the ultimate hype man for these top-tier athletes.

However, the harmonious vibes hit a sour note during Team USA’s friendly exhibition matches, when NBA Champion Steph Curry expressed his discontent with the music selection. According to an article published earlier this month, Curry had a pointed reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”—a notorious diss track aimed at Drake—being played on repeat.

“It’s not the only song in America,” Curry joked, clearly frustrated with the overplayed track. His teammate, LeBron James, however, didn’t seem to mind the repetition. “I love it,” James responded with a shrug, though he did concede he was ready for “something else.”

By the way, Curry said he listens to Lecrae when he’s getting shots up.

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri weighed in on the debate, sharing his perspective on the viral incident. “Music is all about setting the right vibe,” Dupri said. “Drake’s music resonates because it’s versatile and universal. But I get where Steph is coming from. Too much of anything can be overwhelming.”

The ongoing musical tug-of-war among Team USA players has fans eagerly watching for the next playlist update. Will Drake’s reign continue, or will Curry’s plea for variety usher in a new soundtrack for the road to the Paris Olympics?