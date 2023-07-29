Drake “Melted” $3 Million Of Pharrell’s Chains While 50-Year-Old Likely Soaked In Hot Bath

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It’s clear both Drake and Travis Scott were “looking for revenge” against the likes of Pusha T, Pharrell Williams and Timothèe Chalamet on UTOPIA.

For the most part, the jabs on “Meltdown” were warranted but definitely not lethal knockout blows. Don’t get me wrong, Drizzy rapping about melting down millions of dollars of jewelry he bought from Williams just to spite Pusha T seems like a major flex in theory. And La Flame roasting the Willy Wonka star and his baby momma’s rumored beau, Chalamet, was subtly entertaining. However, it’s one thing to flex grotesque wealth and popularity—and completely another to show off one’s personal hygiene.

I guess the idea here was to keep it cute—but in that case, I doubt the spicy lines even ruffle Williams’ feathers. And that’s likely because he’s probably going to be too busy pulling a nine-plus hour day in the studio to care about Drizzy and his OVO guys shelving their Louis Vuitton in a fit of petty jealousy. Seriously, according to Williams, his daily morning baths last longer—nearly as long as La Flame’s entire album. And during the ultra hot soak, P says he’s praying, meditating and other self-healing alien s### we are starting to believe contribute to his anti-aging superpowers.

Because no matter if Drizzy busts out a gaudy new OVO chain with Williams’ old bling or not, P is gonna forever look like he’s 30 years ol, and it’s all due to his insane spa-like regimen. Bro said he “exfoliates like a narcissistic madman,” I kid you not. That man is already SICK! Ain’t no way a few VVS clarity chains bringing his day down when his skin glows like 18K gold.