Drake Really Is “Mr. Steal Your Girl” Says Social Media Comedian

Drake really is on demon time when it comes to being the center of attention around his associates and their female friends, according to social media comedian BenDaDon.

During a recent appearance on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast, BeDaDon broke down the embarrassing and somewhat predictable origins of he and Drake’s now infamous skit. In case you missed it, BenDaDon and Drake delivered a skit last year in which Drake successfully stole a woman the comedian appeared to be entertaining on a date after bumping into the pair “randomly” at the bar.

However, BenDaDon appeared to review the chances of bumping into Drake randomly as random as one would think considering he’s apparently notorious for pulling the same type of stunt with the guys.

“That literally happened because he does that,” BenDaDon said in part.

He continued, remarking on the specific occurrence which inspired the skit in his statement. “I think that we was in D.C. one day. And I was just talking to a girl. And then when I seen the n###a [Drake] come I was like, ‘Ohh s##t,’ and then you try to square your body up away from him or something. Because it’s a bunch of people in here that want to talk to you but right now I’m busy, bruh. This ain’t the time I’m trying to talk to you.”

BenDaDon went on to say that he sometimes feels the need to tell Drake to “back the f##k up,” especially when he’s coming on strong, which he says Drake often jokes about being a light flex.

Check out the original skit above.