Drake’s Cryptic “Win Game 2” Post Fuels Kendrick Lamar Battle Sequel Rumors 

Drake shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story that has fans believe he’s attempting to go another round with Kendrick Lamar.
On Sunday night (August 25) Drake posted a snippet from a 2004 interview with Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace.
“Y’all put it on the front page, back page, middle of the page,” Wallace says in the video. “We will win Game 2.”
He also shared an image from the 1987 movie A Better Tomorrow II featuring Chow Yun Fat aiming a pair of guns.
The posts swiftly circulated online, where many fans believe Drake is gearing up for another clash with Kendrick Lamar. Interestingly, the finsta posts arrived amid rumors K. Dot was preparing to drop an album.
However, it appears the enthusiasm for another round in the epic rap battle isn’t there for many. “Game 2” was trending on X (Twitter) as fans reacted to Drake’s teaser posts, with many urging him to get over it.
“Do we all agree a “game 2” in the Kendrick vs Drake beef is genuinely pointless,” one person remarked.
“Word gets out that Kendrick is coming back and Aubrey starts talking “Game 2” Lmao,” shared another user.
A third said simply, “game 2??? n#### got swept give it up.”
Over the weekend, Drake dropped off a three-pack of songs via his burner account, the same way he released a 100 MB dump of material earlier this month, including “SOD,” a version of the recently leaked “Supersoak” without the Li yachty verse.
Drake also shared “Circadian Rhythm” and “No Face,” with lyrics seemingly referencing the Kendrick Lamar battle.
Check out some more reactions to the OVO founder’s cryptic post below.