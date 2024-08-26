Drake’s Cryptic “Win Game 2” Post Fuels Kendrick Lamar Battle Sequel Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake caused a stir on social media Sunday night after sharing some hints he could be gearing up for another round with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story that has fans believe he’s attempting to go another round with Kendrick Lamar.

On Sunday night (August 25) Drake posted a snippet from a 2004 interview with Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace.

“Y’all put it on the front page, back page, middle of the page,” Wallace says in the video. “We will win Game 2.”

He also shared an image from the 1987 movie A Better Tomorrow II featuring Chow Yun Fat aiming a pair of guns.

new posts by Drake's finsta account alluding to Round 2/Game 2 👀



a picture of 'A Better Tomorrow' 1987 movie



and the iconic 2004 Pistons Rasheed Wallace interview



"yall put it on the front page, back page, middle of the page… we will win Game 2"



they went on to beat the… pic.twitter.com/36CfjQcIDA — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 26, 2024

The posts swiftly circulated online, where many fans believe Drake is gearing up for another clash with Kendrick Lamar. Interestingly, the finsta posts arrived amid rumors K. Dot was preparing to drop an album.

However, it appears the enthusiasm for another round in the epic rap battle isn’t there for many. “Game 2” was trending on X (Twitter) as fans reacted to Drake’s teaser posts, with many urging him to get over it.

“Do we all agree a “game 2” in the Kendrick vs Drake beef is genuinely pointless,” one person remarked.

Do we all agree a “game 2” in the Kendrick vs Drake beef is genuinely pointless — Nos 🎧 (@turnthenotison) August 26, 2024

“Word gets out that Kendrick is coming back and Aubrey starts talking “Game 2” Lmao,” shared another user.

Word gets out that Kendrick is coming back and Aubrey starts talking “Game 2”



Lmao — Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) August 26, 2024

A third said simply, “game 2??? n#### got swept give it up.”

game 2??? n#### got swept give it up https://t.co/Ed0JqXjnk8 — LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) August 26, 2024

Over the weekend, Drake dropped off a three-pack of songs via his burner account, the same way he released a 100 MB dump of material earlier this month, including “SOD,” a version of the recently leaked “Supersoak” without the Li yachty verse.

Drake also shared “Circadian Rhythm” and “No Face,” with lyrics seemingly referencing the Kendrick Lamar battle.

Check out some more reactions to the OVO founder’s cryptic post below.

"Ready for Game 2" pic.twitter.com/a4tM3Jttqe — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) August 26, 2024

Drake: we gonna win game 2 , kdot: pic.twitter.com/IZaf1VVybF — TRU4ME33 (@JerardRich77755) August 26, 2024

Aubrey put down the gun Aubrey https://t.co/uyOybgOJMN pic.twitter.com/ExbN3y3nkX — babalawo saint 🎟️ (@notsaintjon18) August 26, 2024