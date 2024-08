Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The tracks arrived quietly on Friday (August 23) from the OVO Sound co-founder’s finsta account, which seems to be his preferred method of delivery these days.

Drake has returned with another trifecta of singles: “Circadian Rhythm,” “SOD” and “No Face” featuring Playboi Carti.

Earlier this month, Drake shared a 100GB data dump boasting three new songs with contributions from Young Thug and Latto. They were later made available on digital streaming providers under the title “100 GIGS.”

Drake is coming off of his highly publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The conflict flared up in March, when Kendrick took a shot at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s track “Like That,” dismissing Drake’s role in the “big three” of contemporary rap. Drake responded in April with two diss tracks, “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” in which he insulted Kendrick’s short stature and took personal jabs at his fiancée and mother of his children, Whitney Alford.

Kendrick didn’t hold back either, responding with a series of diss tracks, including “euphoria,” “6:16 in LA,” and “Meet the Grahams.” Each track included deeply personal attacks, with Kendrick questioning Drake’s integrity, his role as a father and even suggesting he was hiding a second child. The beef grew increasingly vicious, with both Kendrick and Drake making dark accusations.

Kendrick’s Not Like Us,” which arrived last, became a chart-topping hit, further solidifying his dominance in the feud. Despite the heavy blows from both sides, the battle has not yet seen a definitive end, with tensions still simmering​. Drake, meanwhile, has been laying relatively low.

For now, Drake appears content releasing music this way instead of the more traditional rollouts he typically does. Those paying close attention may recognize “SOD” as “Supersoak,” a track that streamer Kai Cenat premiered last month that featured a verse from Lil Yachty.

Yachty tried to clear a sample from Mr. HotSpot that was included on the track but was told he could only use it if they did a clean version due to his religious beliefs. Clearly, it didn’t work out. Yachty has been entirely removed from the track. Fans noticed Lil Yachty unfollowed Drake on Instagram a few weeks back, pointing to an internal conflict.

Nonetheless, the three new songs are available now. Just press play.