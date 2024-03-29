Drake’s Feature Pulled From Bfb Da Packman’s Album Because Of Kendrick Lamar’s Diss?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Reports claimed Drizzy would be on the “Olympic S### Talkin” track.

Some Bfb Da Packman fans expected Drake to appear on the Michigan rapper’s new Forget Me Not album. However, the project arrived without the OVO boss on it.

Bfb Da Packman reportedly wanted Drake on the “Olympic S### Talkin” track which features Rio Da Yung Og. According to the Flint native, Kendrick Lamar’s internet-breaking verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” caused plans to change.

“I couldn’t get it cleared,” Bfb Da Packman tweeted on Friday (March 29) in response to news of the Drake omission. “Kendrick came out with the diss and he put everything on hold.”

I couldn’t get it cleared 🤷🏾‍♂️ Kendrick came out with the diss and he put everything on hold . FORGET ME NOT OUT NOW 🚀🚀 https://t.co/Be4XgGG8wJ — Bfb From ROSELAWN Dr (@BfbDaPackman) March 29, 2024

A Hip-Hop civil war broke out after We Don’t Trust You with “Like That” dropped on March 22. Kendrick Lamar used the song to seemingly call out Drake and J. Cole by referencing the rap stars’ “First Person Shooter” collaboration off For All the Dogs.

“F### sneak dissing, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches,” Kendrick raps on the Metro Boomin-produced record. He also said, “’Fore all your dogs getting buried. That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

While Drake does not show up on Bfb Da Packman’s Forget Me Not album, the 28-year-old rhymer did secure other features. The project contains 15 tracks with contributions by Yhung T.O., DDG, Skilla Baby, 03 Greedo and other acts.