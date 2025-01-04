Drake’s Female Alter Ego? And A Closer Look at His Anita Max Wynn Chain

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake has everybody talking yet again!

Uhmmmmmmmmm…Kendrick fans are already going off. Read about that here.

Listen, y’all, Drake stays in his bag of mystery, and his latest flex is a wild reminder of just how deep the rabbit hole goes. This time, we’re talking about this Anita Max Wynn chain.

Crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills, the pendant is a next-level masterpiece, weighing in at 3 kilos of gold and boasting over 250 carats of flawless diamonds. You read that right. But this ain’t just a shiny bauble—there’s a story behind it. 💎

According to Jason Arasheben, the CEO behind the design:

“Having done a number of owl pieces for Drake, I was excited to work with him on a pendant of his alter ego. Just as the cartoon holds more meaning than meets the eye, so does the pendant. The back features all the dates of his Australian tour with a secret compartment revealing the Toronto skyline.”

An alter ego? Anita Max Wynn sounds like the name of a character straight out of a Netflix series. Who is she? What does she mean to Drake? Is this a nod to some deep, artistic metaphor, or is it just Drizzy being Drizzy? I thought Champagne Papi was his alternative life. Well, apparently that name refers to “I need a max win” in gambling. Uh, ok. Anita Max Wynn, a young girl character. Got it.

Could Anita Max Wynn be his next move in crafting the Drake Cinematic Universe? Anything is possible!

And the secret compartment on the back? You see that? It’s giving (you like my slang, right?) James Bond villain. Imagine pulling a Toronto skyline out of your bling. Doesn’t he live in the states though? Drake puts on for his city.

This is a cultural artifact in the making. Drake. Anita Max Wynn. illseed. The people.

What do y’all think Anita Max Wynn represents? Drop your theories below!