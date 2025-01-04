Drake’s Bars Disowning Rap Beef To Embrace Party Favors Sets Off Kendrick Lamar Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is Drake leaving rap beef behind? Find out what a leaked snippet reveals about his music and potential new path.

Drake may have more of an uphill battle to fight than even he bargained for when it comes to listener’s acceptance of his new music, based on the reception of his latest rumored unreleased snippet.

On or about Friday (January 3), an extremely brief 12-second long snippet began circulating on social media. In the clip, Drake appears to swear off of his merciless rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, and instead make a return to his post as an immaculate curator of vibes.

More specifically he raps, “F*ck a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit,” over the ratcheting, sample-driven production. While the authenticity of the snippet is somewhat unclear at the moment, many fans have begun speculating that it could be apart of material Drake and PartyNextDoor are readying for their upcoming collaborative effort, which Drizzy was rumored to drop in late November when Kendrick released GNX on a whim and went No. 1.

In a post AllHipHop shared on Instagram covering the unreleased snippet, users had a field day in the comment section, having their way with witty references to Kendrick’s diss tracks along with dishing petty remarks about his “Not Like Us” legal petition against UMG and Spotify. Long story short, it was somewhat of a bloodbath in the comment section — leading us to believe fan perception of Drake’s future music direction may be even more rigid than we expected at the height of his battle with Kendrick. Nevertheless, it’s seems you miss out on quite a bit of fun, these days, when you opt to not be messy. So instead, lets jump into the proverbial kitchen and see how IG users were cooking Drizzy over his new flows.

Of course, the “tv off” hitmaker’s fan army immediately chimed in with several blatant shady retorts targeting Drake. “Kendrick getting the party lit and beefing,” a user wrote before adding, “Duality.”

Another user referenced Kendrick’s “Euphoria” diss track in their comment, writing, “…I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough.”

A number of other users left Kendrick out of their remarks and instead decided to go directly at Drake and his character as an artist.

“REAL QUICK: where’s the reference track?,” one user wrote suggesting the bars in the new snippet were created with the help of a ghostwriter.

Then another user went on to criticize his legal compaint in connection to Kendrick’s scathing diss track targeting him, which Drake alleges UMG and Spotify colluded with each other to boost. “Shoulda said this before the lawsuit,” the user wrote.

Another user added, “Aubrey Drake Graham does care cause he said LAWSUUUUUIT‼️ instead of MUSTARRRRRRRRRRD.”

Multiple usesrs also suggested Drake needs to move on, not just from the beef, but from his alleged juvenile lifestyle as a whole. “The party is over,” a user wrote. “Time to grow.”

“N#### you 40, enjoy gettin lit and let the youngn’s get it lit,” another user added.

Additionally, one user sarcastically trolled Drake, writing, “Ahhh now it’s f a rap beef after you begged the man to drop, got it.”

Check out the post above and dive into the lively comment section if you want a good laugh.