Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Future shared a heartbreaking tribute to Young Scooter, calling the loss “unreal” and saying his life “will never be the same.”

Future has broken his silence on the tragic death of longtime friend and collaborator Young Scooter with an emotional message on social media days after the rapper’s fatal accident in Atlanta.

“Life will never b the same without u my brother. I love you my [ninja] this s### unreal [heartbroken emoji],” Future wrote on his Instagram Story on April 2, alongside a video of the two together.

Future shares a video & message regarding the passing of Young Scooter 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/D7ohS1Sqev — Heart of the streetz 🩶 (@HOTS_twt) April 3, 2025

Earlier this week, he tweeted, “I can hear u loud and clear my brother(street)…we got u kid.”

Young Scooter, born Kenneth Edward Bailey, died on March 28—his 39th birthday—after suffering a fatal injury while trying to flee police during a chaotic scene at a home on William Nye Drive in Atlanta.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner, the rapper’s death was ruled accidental.

He sustained a deep wound to his right thigh after coming into contact with wooden fencing or debris while attempting to jump over multiple fences. The injury caused significant blood loss, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police were initially dispatched to the scene after receiving a 911 call that falsely claimed a woman was being assaulted and dragged back into the house, with gunfire reportedly heard.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter. Two men fled from the rear of the home—one returned inside while Scooter tried to escape through neighboring yards.

Authorities later confirmed that no woman matching the caller’s description was found and no shots had been fired.

Police traced the call to “Baddies” star Demetria Spence and arrested her on April 1. Cops charged Spence with transmitting a false public alarm under Georgia law.

Spence was granted bond Wednesday (April 2).

Young Scooter Speaks On His Bond With Future

Future and Scooter’s bond stretched back to their Atlanta childhood, collaborating frequently.

The two grew up together and remained close throughout their careers. In 2012, Scooter became one of the first artists signed to Future’s label, Freebandz.

In a 2023 interview with AllHipHop, Young Scooter spoke about how Future’s success inspired him to pursue music.

“I love it. Because that’s the person I grew up with and I seen it all from day one. Day zero,” he said.