Druski Skit Trends After Jonathan Majors’ Viral Reaction To Meagan Good & Michael Ealy Hug

Even though rumors that Michael Ealy snubbed Johanthan Majors have been debunked, fans are still comparing the video to Druski’s insecure boyfriends skit.

Druski has responded to the touchy-feely interaction Michael Ealy and Meagan Good recently shared that has promptly caused social media users to compare Jonathan Majors’ reaction to one of the comedian’s skits.

The interaction between the two took place at the PowerPlayers Mix & Mingle event in Los Angeles that Good attended with Majors. Footage of a photo-op from the event went viral after social media users began reacting to Ealy greeting Good by scooping her off of her feet with a hug, to which appeared to cause her to shriek with excitement.

The video caused users to speculate further after it appears as though Ealy failed to dap-up Majors after posing for a photo with him and Good and Los Angeles artist D Smoke and his partner.

Actress @MeaganGood x actor @MichaelEaly connected at PowerPlayers Mix & Mingle event in L.A. #JonathanMajors along w/ rapper & actor @DSmoke7 were in attendance. #MeaganGood stars in a new Tyler Perry produced film “Divorce In The Black” available on @PrimeVideo July 11



🎥:… pic.twitter.com/SgWUNNe6yc — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) July 11, 2024

Comedian and creator of the “85 South Show,” Karlous M, also reacted to the video in a series of tweets, the first of which he wrote, “This n###a disrespectful.”

“Hug my girl, pick her up and then don’t acknowledge me… yikes,” a user on Twitter (X) wrote in a tweet containing the video.

In another followed up in another tweet he added, “I had to put my phone down and walk away when I saw it,” in response to a user suggesting they would’ve tweaked if it had been their girl.

Though sources claim that Majors and Ealy spoke for a prolonged period prior to his interaction with Good, users immediately began revisiting and comparing the clip to the insecure boyfriends skit Druski shared last year. The skit in question features comedian Ben Da Don in which the Coulda Been Records CEO looks on in a similar fashion as his girlfriend hugged on another man far little too closely.

Users even began comparing the facial expressions the two exhibited in the videos, claiming the look on Majors’ face accurately mirrored the artificial rage and jealousy Druski hilariously depicts in the skit.

And to make matters even worse, Druski even reacted to the video in a tweet of his own in which he wrote, “WE ALL BEEN THERE BROTHER.”

It’s worth noting that Good is celebrating the release of her new film Divorce In The Black streaming on Amazon, and that she starred in the 2019 film The Intruder alongside Ealy, which is why morale is likely high between the pair. Good also recently spoke highly of her partner, revealing that he makes her feel peace while also vowing to never stray from his side.

Additionally, Druski is seemingly coming out of a messy separation from his rumored girlfriend Rubi Rose, which could explain why he possibly responded to the clip the way he did. It would appear as though things aren’t as they seem, and all is well.

However, if a picture is worth 1,000 words, then the look on Majors’ face in the screenshots trending on social media tell a story that is like double the aforementioned word count.

Watch the video above.