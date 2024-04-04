E. Ness And Dylan Of Diddy’s Da Band Beef Over Dave’s “Chappelle Show” Skit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Uncover the “truth” behind the infamous Diddy skit on the Chappelle Show. E-Ness reveals the real story and Dylan calls CAP!

In a recent AHH interview, Philly rap artist E-Ness revealed that Dave Chappelle was never initially intended to portray Dylan on the “Chappelle Show.” E-Ness maintains firmly that Chappelle’s involvement only occurred because he failed to show up for the show’s taping. Reflecting on the six-minute skit from two decades ago, I revisited it and found it to be much funnier than I remembered. It’s downright hilarious!

In another recent interview, Dylan expressed that his music career was totally marred by the 2004 skit on the Diddy-helmed MTV show “Making The Band.” Ness echoed this sentiment to Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and DJ Thoro, suggesting that Da Band could have continued if they had remained unified as a group. Unfortunately, we’ll never know the outcome, as Ness and Dylan are currently “beefing.”

Check out the video on our Instagram, and then consider Dylan’s perspective on the matter.

So, this seems like it should be settled, but it isn’t. If you look in the comments, there’s a pinned one from Dylan. The beloved reggae artist has a different recollection of the situation. However, he didn’t elaborate on what that was. He only mentions that he advised Ness not to lie and that he has receipts. We had hoped to speak to Dylan, but something prevented that from happening. I won’t say what, but I know what it is.

“I told him not to lie. Ok. Wait till I show you these receipts. Yow @brooklynbabs remember what I told you 😂😂😂. This about to be fun” – Dylan

Despite the numerous laughing emojis, it’s evident that bro is very upset about this narrative. I believe we’ll eventually hear what he has to say.

In the meantime, check out the full interview with E-Ness.