Earl Sweatshirt Might Be Orchestrating Frank Ocean’s First Post Cochellagate Live Performance

Will there ever be Earl Sweatshirt and Frank Ocean against the world vibes again?

It appears Earl Sweatshirt is working his magic in an attempt to coax Frank Ocean back to the stage for the first time since his Coachella debacle earlier this year.

Earlier this month, the Odd Future alumnus held a special 10-year anniversary concert in Los Angeles in honor of the release of his acclaimed album Doris. The exclusive show was a reunion of sorts, highlighted by Tyler, The Creator and Earl’s performance of the LP’s breakout single, “Woah,” and a near-full portrait photo of foundational members of the Odd Future rap collective.

Those 7 letters are forever… pic.twitter.com/1iVUJiC55d — Odd Future: Fan Page (@OddFuturePage) August 20, 2023

Something was missing from the moment, though, and Earl seemingly addressed it during a recent live performance in the days after the Doris anniversary concert. According to the “Chum” lyricist, Frank Ocean was supposed to be stageside at his L.A. show—where Earl joked he intended to force the “Nikes” vocalists to the stage with him to perform their hit collab, “Sunday.”

“At the LA show, I wanted to have that n###a Frank [Ocean] on the side of the stage so that when I did ‘Sunday’ I could be like, ‘Frank, getcho’ ass out here!'” Earl said. He continued, “I’m going to work it out, by the time I get to New York I’m going to do some s###—I’m figure this out.”

Earl takes the stage on Wednesday night (August 23) in New York at Brooklyn Steel, and there’s no telling if Frank will actually show. However, Earl and the Alchemist will be in London on August 25 for the final show before the release of their collaborative album, Voir Dire—which I can only imagine will have some sort of supporting promotional tour. The album also has an unknown feature intact within the 11-son tracklist structure, and I have a feeling the feature could be from none other than Frank himself. Although, Earl was just recently spotted in the studio with Yasiin Bey Mos Def.)

Earl Sweatshirt says he wanted Frank Ocean to be at the LA show to perform 'Sunday'.



Earl also says he wants to work something out for tomorrow night at the New York show. pic.twitter.com/d7WhJlFE4A — Odd Future: Fan Page (@OddFuturePage) August 23, 2023

So in essence, there’s still hope that Earl will indeed work something out to get Frank to touch the stage with him soon for a live rendition of “Sunday.” But he has his work cut out for him in doing so. It’s been nearly four months since Frank’s ill-received Coachella set and there still appears to be no sign of the reclusive singer.

