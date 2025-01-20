Elon Musk & MAGA Clown Snoop Dogg For Switching Sides

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk and MAGA took time out on God’s Sunday to make fun of Snoop Dogg.

Oh, it’s messy out here, y’all.

Snoop Dogg—yes, the Doggfather himself—landed in hot water with “the people,” but you know this. Snoop, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy and Nelly have aligned themselves with multiple pro-Trump inauguration events. The backlash? Nuclear. People are dragging them and they are getting the “Chrisette Michele treatment.” So let’s talk about the fallout.

Breathe deeply.

We’ve always held Snoop Dogg up as the people’s champ—a West Coast OG, Hip-Hop ambassador and the premier icon of our times. Remember, we gave him the person of the year for 2024. Now, folks are looking at him sideways. In 2017, Snoop had some real strong words for anyone rocking with Trump’s first inauguration. He made it clear: he wasn’t here for it and called those that do, all types of c-words.

Times have changed in 2025, as Trump is about to return to the Oval Office. MAGA isn’t rolling out the red carpet for these guys. And they seem to respect Snoop Dogg less for flip-flopping. Elon Musk added his two cents: “The vibe shift is real.”

Look, if Snoop Doog had gone full MAGA from jump, we’d dislike him, but at least he’d be consistent. You know? Like Waka Flocka Flame. But to switch sides after taking a hard stand? That’s where it stings.

Here are some of the other comments:

We don’t want degenerates like Snoop in our circles. Manipulating our youth to think it’s cool to be addicted to smoking weed and calling women hoes. No thanks

“It takes no courage to come out and support someone *after* they [Trump] won.”

“I refuse to listen to his music or support him in any way. He is the bottom of the barrel.”

There are plenty more comments, but you get the vibes. People seem to feel like it’s less about politics and more about principles. Folding under pressure or cash? YUCK.

Nelly and Rick Ross aren’t escaping the smoke either. Social media is lighting them up, too. But let’s be real: Nelly has never represented a thing. And Rozay? He said he was doing a private shindig—not a Trump affair. But Snoop? This one hurts.

The Bigger Picture

We can’t pretend to know what’s in Snoop Dogg’s heart, but one thing’s for sure: this is a reminder that even our most untouchable icons aren’t immune to scrutiny. Real Gs stand firm in their square—rain or shine. Say nothing if you aren’t ready for that heat. If you’re going to make a move this bold, own it.