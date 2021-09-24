Elon Musk Is A Single Man Too, Ladies

Elon Musk — who most recently made headlines after he withdrew his support from Kanye West — is a single man.

Page Six is reporting that the billionaire, SpaceX founder, and ex-lover of Azaelia Banks has split with his longtime girlfriend, Grimes, after three years together. The outlet received an exclusive statement from the pair, stating that they’ll continue to co-parent their child X Æ A-Xii Musk, who is now one.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” said Elon Musk in the statement. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Musk and Grimes were last spotted together at the Met Gala earlier this year. Grimes walked the red carpet alone, but later joined Musk inside.

Even though the pair enjoyed each other’s company at the star-studded event — which was co-hosted by Keke Palmer — Elon Musk later attended a Google party alone, which led folks to believe that he “consciously uncoupled” with Grimes.

