Erykah Badu Appears To Jump In Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Mess

Ms. Badu steps up to encourage Playboi Carti, who is accused of being a deadbeat by Iggy Azalea.

The pot is getting stirred. Playboi Carti has been catching heat from Iggy Azalea. She claims that he’s not stepping up as a father to their son, Onyx. If you missed it, Iggy put him on blast for being M.I.A. in their child’s life. And in true social media fashion, Carti responded. But, his response was a weird one. He shared some words of wisdom from Erykah Badu, the queen of vibes.

Playboi Carti posted a screenshot of Badu’s message on his IG stories, where she seemed to offer some encouragement. Although the full message did not seem to be revealed, it was enough to share it with the world. It appeared to be a co-sign. Perhaps, we don’t know the whole story. Badu is one of the mystic mothers of the culture.

It’s nice to see Carti reflecting and seeking positive energy, but will he step up to the accusations? Iggy seems to be about responsibility. Be a father, man. Hopefully, all of this is just a misunderstanding, because it would be weird if Badu is supporting a deadbeat.

It’s a messy situation, no doubt. Hopefully, Carti takes Badu’s words to heart and steps into the father role Iggy is calling him out for. By the way, some say the man-eater has her next prey, but I’m gonna leave that alone.

Stay tuned, because you know this saga isn’t over.

By the way, it would be nice if Badu came back to the forefront of music. We love her so much as a singer. I will say this, the comments of various platforms have not been kinds. I hope they just fix it so she can get back to cosmic grooves.

I’m out!