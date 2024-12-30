Eve’s Holiday Photos Have Internet In Shambles 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eve is still a pitbull, just in a ballroom gown now.

Eve.

Eve is a name that hits HARD in classic Hip-Hop circles. And always will. She’s still the First Lady of Ruff Ryders and has cemented her place in the culture. But Eve is dope and not just because she’s a woman. She earned her respect for bars and coming up in a scrappy time for Hip-Hop.

Eve has been making waves outside of Hip-Hop. In fact, some say she’s living an entirely different life. Some recent holiday photos of her and her family seem like another realm altogether. Some might say she looks slightly out of place in her new world, but there’s no denying her happiness. Honestly, the pictures—and the comments they’ve sparked—had me cracking up. I might be late to the party on this, but I felt like this still warranted some conversation.

Scroll for all the pics of the lively, lovely fam.

For those who may not know, Eve is married to Maximillion Cooper, the entrepreneur behind the Gumball 3000 rally. He’s incredibly wealthy and together, they’ve built a life that’s far removed from her Philly beginnings. Let’s be clear, though: Eve didn’t just “secure the bag.” That said, it’s fair to assume Hip-Hop played a role in her meeting her husband. She’s famous!

She’s not a “damsel saved.” If you’ve been keeping up, you know she recently sold her music catalog for $25 million to $50 million. Crazy work! With all that said, I’m curious: What do you think about Eve’s journey and the life she’s living now? And if you’ve seen the recent pictures, what are your thoughts? Let’s talk about it.