Eve Sells Music Catalog In Multi-Million Dollar Deal 

Hot on the heels of the release of her new memoir, Eve has reportedly sold the rights to her back catalog in a highly lucrative deal.

Eve has sold the publishing rights to her music catalog in a whopping eight-figure deal with Olivier Chastan’s acquisition firm, Iconoclast.

According to a report from Music Business Worldwide, Eve is in for a windfall. Sources confirmed to the publication that the deal is in the region of between $25 million and $50 million.

“Eve’s contributions to hip hop and popular culture are unparalleled. She’s not only a great artist but a true pioneer for women in the genre,” Chastan stated. “We are honored to help preserve and elevate her incredible legacy, ensuring that her influence continues to inspire future generations of artists and fans alike.”

The Ruff Ryders rapper recently released her memoir Who’s That Girl? chronicling her rise in the music industry.

Eve was propelled into the mainstream with the success of her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady in 1999. The project went double platinum and topped the Billboard 200, making Eve the third female rapper to ever do so.

She would go on to score further chart success with hits like “Who’s That Girl?” and collaborations including “Gangsta Lovin’,” featuring Alicia Keys, and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani, which both peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In her new memoir, Eve recalled that Ma$e played a pivotal role in her decision to quit dancing and pursue a full-time rap career. She was working at a strip club at the time, rapping for customers to avoid giving lap dances.

Eve Recalls JAY-Z Warning

She also revealed a nugget of advice JAY-Z gave her amid the release of her debut project. He called to congratulate her but also warned that female rappers “don’t really do that well.”

Describing the conversation as a “very amazing phone call that I needed,” Eve explained how it helped motivate her.

“I always felt like I was the underdog anyway. He wasn’t saying it out of malice or [to be] mean,” she said. “That wasn’t about that. It was facts, really. But I was like, eh, OK, let me see. I’ma show you. It’s all good. And it went on to be fine. Like I say in the book, we all have that person.”