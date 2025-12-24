EXCLUSIVE: Blueface Boxing Returns This Spring

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface is officially set to box in a sanctioned Los Angeles fight this spring, and AllHipHop has exclusive confirmation it will happen.

Blueface is about to get back to boxing. The Los Angeles bruiser is gearing up for yet another sanctioned trip into “The Ring.”

AllHipHop has obtained exclusive information confirming that Blueface is set to square off with another celebrity in this match. I want you to take a guess in the comments. I can say this fight is set for the spring of 2026 so get ready to get your tickets. The money has already been paid. In boxing terms, that means this is no longer a conversation – this one is officially on.

Blueface has been steadily carving out a lane as one of Hip-Hop’s fighter. He has already logged multiple appearances in the ring and has proven that he’s not just playing around. Granted, he’s not trying to fight Anthony Joshua, but he’s fighting on his level. Outside of sanctioned bouts, his reputation for scrapping has followed him for years.

The fight is being managed by Wack 100, and AllHipHop has obtained exclusive video confirmation cosigning the bout. That is forthcoming. When Wack 100 puts his stamp on something like this, it usually means the contracts are real and the logistics are already moving behind the scenes. There THAT go.

Spring in Los Angeles is shaping up to be loud, chaotic and very on brand for Blueface. Stay tuned for more.