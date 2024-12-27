EXCLUSIVE: We Have What Beyoncé Was Allegedly Paid By Netflix!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An estimated 27 million people tuned in to see Bey play on Netflix.

The streets are watching Beyoncé —specifically, pocket watching. This is officially better than the Super Bowl! Word on the grapevine is that Queen Bey was reportedly paid a whopping $60 million for her halftime performance over the Christmas holiday. Yes LAWD! She is super rich!

But wait, there’s more!

My homie Houston Williams got the ball rolling, and now I’m about to dunk it! My sources tell me this hefty sum is part of a multi-performance deal. So, this definitely won’t be the last time we see Beyoncé on Netflix. To be honest, I don’t know if this includes the NFL, but I doubt it. That performance was spectacular—absolutely Super Bowl caliber.

By the way, the performance has been getting a lot of hate, and I can’t understand why. Some folks seem to forget that country music is a Black-created art form. These racists act like they invented it and Black people are somehow stealing it from them. Nothing could be further from the truth! I think Bey brought in Post Malone just to appease them, but they didn’t respect that at all.

Anyway, they’re probably going to be even angrier as Beyoncé continues to dominate in 2025 and beyond. And then there’s Blue Ivy! Plus, I wouldn’t be surprised if Jay-Z drops a new album soon, especially with all the recent attacks he’s been facing.

What do you think—should Beyoncé be getting this bag, or should it go to me? LOL!

(By the way, published reports reveal this to be ALL facts.)