Famous Viral Celebrity Is Unhoused, According To Rumors

Legal eagles are flying and are looking for this popular virtual talking head.

First of all, I want to make it clear that this is not meant to slander or defame anyone. This is simply an acknowledgment of what I’ve been hearing in the streets. However, there’s a persistent rumor that continues to circulate. While the buzz around Jaguar Wright has died down considerably, some things don’t seem to go away.

One thing that never stops is legal action, especially if someone feels they have a case against another person. If someone needs to serve Jaguar Wright with paperwork, that paperwork requires a valid address or physical location. Allegedly, they haven’t been able to find one. This has led to a persistent rumor that Jaguar Wright is homeless. But is she really homeless? Probably not!

Many people are speculating because of the inability to locate her. It’s entirely possible that she has a home under someone else’s name—perhaps her spouse’s—or some other arrangement. This might even be intentional, as there are people who are upset with her, oddly enough, over rumored defamation. Does this mean she’s living on the streets like an unhoused person? I highly doubt it.

On the flip side, I’ve seen some very disturbing video footage in recent weeks (although the video is from 2023). One of the most shocking videos allegedly shows her sniffing or rubbing her late son’s ashes all over herself. Yes, ashes. It was so unsettling that I had to stop watching—it was just too much.

That being said, I truly wish her the best and hope she isn’t unhoused or battling serious mental health issues. Times are tough, and they’re only going to get tougher as we approach 2025.

Stay safe out there!