Fat Joe Blasts Irv Gotti For Airing His & Ashanti’s Old Biz

You know you gotta be wack for Fat Joe to call you out. Fat Joe keeps it real, but generally assumes a diplomatic position. This is especially true with affairs of New York. The Don recently let Irv Gotti, the owner of Murder Inc, know how he feels regarding his loose lips on Ashanti. Here’s the back story. Ashanti is one of the dopest babes out NOW and her career is nearly 20 years deep. At the age of 40, she’s looking better than active chicks nowadays. At the beginning of her career, she was “with” Irv. I believe he was married at that time, but who cares. At this point, that was 20 years old. Fat Joe has known them both and has songs with her. He was there. A recent interview on Drink Champs yielded a lot of Chatty Patty-like behavior.

Fat Joe didn’t hold back.

“Irv Gotti [is] a sucker, man. He a sucker. Y’all can @ Irv Gotti, Ja, whatever the f### you want. Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right. I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he’s not over the young lady, right.”

He said he give Irv some slack if he put the gossip in a documentary, but not like this. Apparently, Irv was drunk and Joe was trying to ride for his lil sis without looking like a sucker himself.

“You gotta see your truth in your documentary. But to go to Drink Champs and to keep calling her a b####, keep disrespecting … Um, guys, I’m not gonna be the guy to ‘stand up for Ashanti, the brother that’ Ja Rule was standing right next to him (on Drink Champs). And so I’m not gonna be that guy. But, I’m not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago. In fact, I hope you die (to his old flame). F### you, b####. Leave me alone, right. So, when you doing this, it looks like you caught up, you aint get over the s###.”

Ol Irv was dating Ashanti in the earliest of the 2000s…but he was married. OK. And he had the nerve to get in his feelings when she started dating Nelly without his knowledge. Nelly and Ashanti wasn’t a thing until 2003.

“I can get past you wanting to be with Nelly,” Irv blurted out to N.O.R.E. “The chic you f###### in love with is with this n####.”

Then he decided we all needed to know how he found out Nelly and Ashanti were an item.

“You wanna hear how I found out? I was at home … listen to this s###. This is God wanted me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium? We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'”

Nelly and Ashanti recently clowned Irv as they performed together.

By the way, Mic Geronimo let Irv have a piece of his mind too.

“Listen my man I’m gonna make it abundantly f###### clear to you bro. I don’t give a f### about what new found glory you have. I don’t give a f### about what you done, where you been, where you going, none of the above my n###a. Don’t get me f##### up,” the rap master said.