Irv Gotti Claims He Created ‘Happy’ After Getting Busy With Ashanti 

Irv Gotti says he and Ashanti’s lovemaking was the inspiration for the song; “that record came about ’cause of our energy.”

Irv Gotti is sharing intimate details about his relationship with Ashanti, claiming she recorded one of her biggest hits after they just finished having sex.

The Murder Inc. Boss addressed their relationship during his recent appearance on Drink Champs. He explained to Nore and DJ EFN how their alleged undercover romance inspired Ashanti’s 2002 hit “Happy.” According to Irv Gotti, the relationship actually benefited Ashanti.

“It helped her,” said Irv Gotti of Ashanti before explaining how “Happy “came to be. “We just finished sleeping together or whatever. I’m taking a shower, I’m in the shower, you know a n#### creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower.”

Irv Gotti then got on the phone with his producer C#### Santana to sing him the melody. They later laid the track down in the studio with Ashanti. “The energy. That record came about ’cause of our energy,” he claimed.

Irv Gotti Revels Ashanti’s#### song “Happy” came about after they both had sex

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/xPFAkXCmPQ pic.twitter.com/eFwOUe2K1e — Life&Motivation – Entertainment News (@lifemotivate365) August 7, 2022

However, according to Irv Gotti, he doesn’t miss that energy, “not anymore,” at least. The producer claims he’s “way past that,” and his alleged relationship with Ashanti is a thing of the past. “I honestly don’t give one single f###,” he said. “I’m Dr. Dre, been there, done that, and the chick sitting next to me, I don’t want to say crushing her, but she’s in her 20s and ridiculously hot.”

Irv Gotti Says He’s Over Ashanti

Irv Gotti also said the R&B singer’s refusal to admit their past intimate relationship is the reason why she’s not involved in his new BET documentary. “She’s never going to do that,” Irv explained, despite trying to get her on the project several times. “Because she’s never going to say she was in love with me. She’s never gonna say we was together,” he added, and later claimed they were together “every day for like two years except the day she’s with Nelly.”

Meanwhile, Ashanti reunited onstage with her former long-time love Nelly in Oakland on Friday night. They performed their collaboration “Body on Me” shortly after a preview of the Drink Champs interview aired. In it, Irv Gotti claims that he learned about Ashanti and Nelly’s relationship from watching a basketball game on TV. This all went down while he was “in love” with the singer. Check out the clips below and the Drink Champs episode at the end of the article.