Fat Joe Backs Admits To Lying In “95 Percent” Of His Raps While Discussing Young Thug RICO Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is this what all rappers do? Fat Joe says that’s the case!

Gayle King may have just inadvertently assisted in Fat Joe self-snitching and exposing himself while shedding light on Young Thug and YSL’s ongoing RICO trial.

In one of King’s recent reports, the CNN anchor broke down some of the lyrics federal prosecutors are attempting to use as evidence against Young Thug. More specifically, King shared some of Thug’s bars from his 2018 So Much Fun track “Just How It Is” in which he raps, “Gave the lawyer close to two mil/He handles all the killings.”

In the process of defending Young Thug’s free speech as an artist, King called on well-known lyricist Fat Joe to vouch for the idea that rapper’s embellish their lyrics as a form of entertainment. However, Fat Joe weren’t straight from embellishment to outright fabrication, admitting that he’s lied in the majority of the verses he’s crafted throughout his career.

“I’ve been rapping professionally for 30 years, and I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs,” Fat Joe said. “I write what I feel that day. I’m just being creative.”

It would appear as though Fat Joe may be turning over a new leaf and leaning more toward transparency these days, though. In case you missed it, Fat Joe—also known as “Joey Crack”—recently revealed the not-so glamorous, completely legitimate origins of his rap alias.