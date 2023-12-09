Finesse2tymes Responds To Allegations He Let His Entourage Jump His Brother

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes has responded to rumors he allegedly ordered members of his entourage to jump his own brother during a trip to Miami.

According the FNG NoLove, who claims to be the brother of the “Back End” rapper, the alleged incident occurred after he and Finesse2tymes were involved in a verbal disagreement. FNG NoLove appeared to be extremely distraught as he went into detail about the altercation on Instagram Live while showing off the insane lump he sustained during the scuffle.

However, Finess2tymes has responded to his brother’s claims, revealing the entire situation spiraled from a separate occurrence where FNG NoLove brought an unknown person to his home.

“I pay both of y’all six to eight hundred dollars a week, that’s $1200, $1500, $1600 a week bruh—go get y’all a room if you want to lay up and f###,” Finesse2tymes said during an extended rant on IG Live.

Additionally, he says his brother was hit by one person and wasn’t jumped at all. In fact, he says he tried to deescalate the situation before anything physical had occurred.

Check out the full recap of the Instagram Live video below.