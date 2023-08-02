Island Boy Coming Out Of The Closet Could Be Genuine—Might Be Clout-Chasing Hoax

I got the receipts to prove this is all likely cap!

Fly Soulja, one of the infamous Island Boys internet twins, has come out of the closet as gay—but how seriously can we take him?

I think it should be obvious that any individual’s sexual orientation shouldn’t be the butt of a joke and their preferences should be respected. This isn’t me saying I don’t respect Fly Soulja’s decision to acknowledge his status within the LGBTQ community. However, it’s me saying it’s hard to believe the sincerity of it all considering the amount of cap in Fly Soulja’s rap on a daily basis. I mean, if I’m being honest, on any given day bro will display more cap-ery than cap-fueling Erykah Badu and Beyoncé’s tour top-hat beef.

That’s partly why I find it hard to believe Fly Soulja would even come out of the closet on a live forum such as TikTok in the first place. Correct me if I am wrong, but it just feels like bro was riding the NPC badge-spamming livestreaming wave and decided to cap his viewers down a rabbit hole of faux-homosexuality. Dawg really sat there and grinned into the camera after he said he was a top. In what world is anyone taking bro seriously—including himself?

https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1686053583924445184?s=20

It also literally feels like just a week ago he and his brother trolled social media by hinting at their taboo p### activities with an incestuous kiss to promote their OnlyFans account. Boosie Badazz was a big fan of that stunt.

Digging deeper though, not only does Fly Soulja have a kid—a newborn, baby-child infant type kid—he had as many as two, yes two, girlfriends up until last month. There’s literally a video of him on TikTok with his alleged baby mom and ex-girlfriend, who appears to be crying because he left her for her friend. Days later they posted a TikTok kissing on each other like Fly Soulja and Kodyiakredd was in the video they made. And no, I don’t know how bro pulled two chicks, what I do know is the Island Boy Rizz is somehow working for him.

The main thing about it all, though, is the fact that Fly Soulja is quite possibly the biggest trolls I have ever seen with my own eyes. And just because I know y’all think I’m playing, I got the receipts to prove this is real spill! Buddy dropped a mixtape in April and seemingly shut down any possibility of him actually being homosexual.

In the clip he shared to, you guessed it—TikTok—Fly Soulja clearly can be heard rapping, “I got the biggest dick I ever seen/But I don’t be looking at no dick.”