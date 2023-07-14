Boosie Badazz Loses His Mind Over Island Boys’ Viral Kiss

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie complained about the “feminine” rap game after seeing a viral clip of the Island Boys, who are twins, kissing.

Boosie Badazz became enraged over a viral video of the Island Boys kissing each other.

The Island Boys shocked social media users when the twins kissed in a brief clip, which spread on several platforms. The always-outspoken Boosie reacted to their antics in a Twitter post on Friday (July 14).

“ISLAND BOYS KISSING ,N##### PAINTING THEY NAILS ,BBLs smh,” Boosie wrote. “IM SICK OF THIS Feminine ASS RAP GAME! THESE MFS BOUT TO START WEARING THONGS n EYE LASHES NEXT! N U WONDER WHY THE WOMEN TAKING OVER CAUSE YALL TRYING TO BE THEM ‼️N BACK OF YALL MIND SOME DAYS YALL WANNA BE HOES, MY BAD CITY GIRLS.”

ISLAND BOYS KISSING ,N##### PAINTING THEY NAILS ,BBLs smh IM SICK OF THIS Feminine ASS RAP GAME‼️THESE MFS BOUT TO START WEARING THONGS n EYE LASHES NEXT‼️N U WONDER WHY THE WOMEN TAKING OVER✅ CAUSE YALL TRYING TO BE THEM ‼️N BACK OF YALL MIND SOME DAYS YALL WANNA BE HOES ,MY… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 14, 2023

Boosie has never been shy about sharing his opinion. Over the past few weeks, he defended Coi Leray’s album sales and called Omeretta a clout chaser.

The Baton Rouge native recently dealt with legal trouble in San Diego. Boosie got caught up in a federal gun case after police arrested him for being a felon in possession of a firearm in May.

Boosie initially faced state charges, which were dropped in June. But federal agents took him into custody after the dismissal, arresting him on federal gun charges.

Prosecutors tried to convince a judge to keep Boosie in jail, which led to him getting stuck behind bars despite posting bail. He was eventually able to secure his release in June.