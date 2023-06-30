Boosie Badazz Calls Omeretta A Clout Chaser After She Tells Him To Stay Out Of Atlanta’s Business

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Atlanta’s Omeretta called out Boosie on her remix of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor,” provoking a response from the Baton Rouge rapper.

Boosie Badazz responded to Atlanta’s Omeretta after she took a jab at him on her remix of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.”

Omeretta called out Boosie on the song, telling him to stop commenting on drama involving Atlanta rappers. The Baton Rouge native reacted to Omeretta’s track via Twitter on Friday (June 30).

Boosie defended his tendency to condemn artists accused of snitching. He misspelled Omeretta’s name and claimed she was upset with the wrong person.

“OMERTÀ get mad at what yo city doing dont get mad at me lol,” he wrote alongside a rat emoji.

OMERTÀ get mad at what yo city doing 🐀 dont get mad at me lol — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 30, 2023

Boosie Badazz labeled Omeretta a clout chaser in a follow-up post. He believed she was attempting to curry favor with someone he criticized, such as Gunna or Ralo.

“I see the play,” he wrote. “N who you trying to get a feature with. SMH #Cloutchasin Just keep rapping hopefully your time coming.”

Omeretta dropped her version of “Put It On Da Floor” on Thursday (June 29). She mentioned Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Boosie and more on the track.

“They talking ‘bout Baby making disses, I guess he picking a side/But this Atlanta business, somebody tell Boosie be quiet/I heard that Durk all on the Gram tryna boost up his pride/He sending disses at lil Gunna when lil Y be outside,” she rapped.

Listen to the song below.