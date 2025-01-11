Former Da Band Rapper Chopper Details Diddy’s Hate For 2Pac & Keefe D Bail Theory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former Making Da Band star Chopper opens up about Diddy’s deep dislike for 2Pac and shares his theory on why the music mogul is still in jail.

Former Making Da Band star Chopper (Young City) isn’t holding back when it comes to his experiences with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a candid interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Chopper shared an anecdote that revealed just how deep Diddy’s disdain for 2Pac ran. He also offered his own speculative theory on why the incarcerated music mogul remains in jail as he awaits trial on a federal indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering.

To kick things off, Chopper recalled a tense moment during which Diddy seemingly attempted to erase his love for the West Coast MC. “I remember one time, he was like, ‘Who did you grow up listening to?’ I’m like, 2Pac,” Chopper said in part. “I ain’t mentioned Biggie [Biggie Smalls].”

Chopper, ex-member of Diddy’s group Da Band, reveals Diddy hated 2Pac’s guts and says he believes the feds are refusing to give Diddy bail because they’re trying to connect Diddy to 2Pac’s death.



pic.twitter.com/Xa8Wsa0E0a — SoulFood66 (@BlackAndNative1) January 8, 2025

The response apparently did not sit well with Diddy and triggered a bizarre pattern of retaliatory actions, according to Chopper.

“He didn’t even talk to me for like four days after that,” he revealed. “Everything with Pac, you couldn’t say Pac was anything better than Biggie. You can’t put them in the same realm or nothing. It was all about Biggie.”

According to Chopper, Diddy’s obsession with Biggie went so far that he ended up forcing the crew to recite the lyrics to one of Biggie’s most iconic tracks.

“I ain’t know, um, ‘It was all a dream,’ [‘Juicy’],” he said. “I ain’t know the whole song. I knew a couple of words, maybe the first verse. But he made us recite the whole thing. I don’t think Biggie would’ve even cared about that, but Diddy hated everything about 2Pac. Hated his guts.”

Choppa shared his belief that the charges the Bad Boy executive faces are part of a larger scheme when asked about Diddy’s ongoing incarceration.

“Honestly, bro, I think the real reason why they ain’t gonna let Puffy out is because they trying to connect that Keefe D situation with Puffy,” he said, referencing the former gang member tied to 2Pac’s 1996 murder.

Choppa speculated that Diddy’s legal troubles go beyond the federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. “If it came down to some sex trafficking foolishness and all those trumped-up charges, they couldn’t prove it, I don’t think they got no evidence,” he said. “They’re trying to keep him in there to lock in the Keefe D situation with Puff. That’s the only reason why he’s still in jail right now.”

Chopper rose to fame as part of the MTV reality series Making Da Band, which aired from 2002 to 2009 under Diddy’s direction. He was featured in seasons two and three, which documented the creation of Da Band and their rise in the music industry. Those seasons were massive hits, drawing an average of 3.5 million viewers per episode and solidifying the show as one of MTV’s most-watched programs during its run.