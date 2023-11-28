Foxy Brown Teases “Major” Musical Comeback While Addressing JAY-Z Dating Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Foxy Brown once again addressed rumors about her and JAY-Z—tap in to see what she had to say.

Foxy Brown has once again voiced her frustrations with rumors swirling involving herself and her former collaborator JAY-Z.

In a post Brown recently shared on Instagram, the Ill Na Na lyricist briefly addressed the allegations that she and HOV were romantically involved when she was underage. Simultaneously, she claimed she was prepping for the “greatest” comeback in musical history.

“Fake fairytale news,” Brown wrote in part. “I understand the void. I’ve left in my absence but the fox in whole flies are pathetic at this point quietly raising my beautiful girl, preparing for the greatest comeback in music. Hop off my dick. IGNA”

While it appears Brown quickly deleted the post after sharing it, this isn’t the first time she’s retracted a post detailing and/or addressing her relationship with JAY-Z. Previously, she did an interview with MTV’s Rapfix Live during which she broke down in tears while discussing her cousin Clark Kent and several rumors concerning herself and JAY-Z, including speculation that he had dissed her on his song “Picasso Baby.”

She also posted and deleted a lengthy birthday shoutout post dedicated to the Roc Nation music mogul in 2018, where she appeared to claim HOV provided millions in support to her during a health scare at the beginning of her career.

Check out the since deleted posts below.