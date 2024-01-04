Freddie Gibbs Chooses Violence Remarking On Aaron Rodgers & Jimmy Kimmel’s Twitter Spat

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs would likely be ringside should NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel ever come to blows in the boxing ring.

In fact, Gibbs might actually have something to do with setting the match up based on the way he’s instigating the beef between Kimmel and Rodgers over the Jeffrey Epstein list. For those who aren’t all the way caught up, the Epstein list—which is set to be released basically any day now—is a list of more than 100 names of prominent people New York prosecutors believe had connections to or visited Epstein Island. Each individual is alleged to have connections to the child trafficking that occurred on the island. Public figures such as Bill Clinton had been rumored to be named on the list, in addition to Kimmel himself, who Rodgers publicly accused of being associated with the list during a nationally televised podcast segment.

Now it should go without saying that Gibbs himself is not associated with the list but, of course, he couldn’t help but to get involved in the mix once he saw Kimmel’s response to Rodgers.

And rightfully so, because Kimmel definitely had time when writing his Twitter (X) based on how spicy it was.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12.” Gibbs re-shared the post and simply responded, “Damn.”

In a few other tweets in the thread, Gibbs seemingly suggests to a Elon Musk versus Mark Zuckerberg type of brawl to settle the issue, writing, “They should do a celebrity death match.”

Additionally, another user remarked that Kimmel took a page out of Druski’s book and “stood on business” with his retort, to which Gibbs replied “as he should a rod bogus for that.”