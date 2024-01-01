Freddie Gibbs Takes Aim At “Rapist” Akademiks Following Recent Sexual Assault Allegations

The “Alfredo” rapper added in a tweet, “I’mma come to court and slap U.”

It’s no secret Freddie Gibbs doesn’t care for Akademiks. The Alfredo rapper laid into the polarizing media personality for days on end in 2020 after Akademiks said Gibbs was “absolutely irrelevant” if Jeezy is, a reference to a comment Gibbs made about his former CTE World boss during an interview—and it’s been on ever since. So when a woman from Akademiks’ past accused him of sexual assault last week, Gibbs took the opportunity to roast the former Everyday Struggle co-host.

“Let the disrespect be as loud as the disrespect,” Gibbs wrote. He added, “@Akademiks quiet as a church mouse today happy new year U rapist a## b####,” before calling him a “hoe a## n###a.” He then vowed, “I’mma come to court and slap U.”

@Akademiks quiet as a church mouse today happy new year U rapist ass b####. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) December 31, 2023

Hoe ass n#### I’mma come to court and slap U. https://t.co/X2oGUFV1OO — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 1, 2024

Akademiks inadvertently invited the drama into his life during an episode of his podcast in which he claimed he caught his ex hooking up with two of his friends. He said after passing out, he found security footage of the woman with the men the next morning.

“[I was] shaming her,” Ak said. “I said to her, you came to my house and had two n##### just f### you raw. I ain’t seen no condom, no nothing. I told her, you should go get tested, that’s wild. From that moment, the denial shifted. And she kept trying to pivot on the denial to ‘send me the video.’ My homies did not tell me they f##### her. At that point I only seen it on my security camera.”

The woman, Ziya Abashe, quickly took to social media to tell her side of the story.

“For you to pretend you didn’t do anything? That I just went to your house and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for 2 years. You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not. I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too.”

Following the podcast, Abashe said a rape kit was conducted and encouraged Akademiks to come clean. She added, “I look crazy right now, but I’m not going to stand here and let this man continue to lie about me. That’s not what happened Akademiks, you know that’s not what happened.”

Akademiks has been accused of questionable behavior concerning women multiple times. Purported texts from him to a young girl are also making the rounds. Find them below.