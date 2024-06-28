Fugees Reunion Album In The Works?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Fugees haven’t recorded an album together since 1996’s “The Score.”

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel’s reunion might not be limited to a tour. A source told Page Six the Fugees are working on a follow-up to their 1996 album, The Score.

Recording a new album may require urgency since Pras awaits sentencing for his role in an illegal foreign influence scheme. He was found guilty of conspiracy, concealment of material facts, making false entries in records, witness tampering and serving as an unregistered agent of a foreign power in 2023.

The Fugees reunited for their first performance in years in 2021. The group planned a tour to celebrate The Score’s 25th anniversary, but COVID-19 concerns led to its cancellation.

Hill recruited her fellow Fugees members for a tour commemorating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 2023. A vocal injury forced Hill to several shows, but Wyclef assured fans the tour would resume in 2024.

“I would say to everybody we’re picking back up on the Fugees tour this year,” he told AllHipHop in February. “If you missed the Fugees last year, catch the Fugees this year. Another big thing I’m excited about is my Netflix movie called Prince of Port au Prince, which is based on my childhood and how I escaped poverty through imagination, so look out for that.

“That’s going to be amazing. Me and Lil Wayne, we’re in the studio working on some secret, cool music. So, yeah, a lot of good things to look out for in 2024. We’re coming for sure. 100 percent.”

Wyclef turned out to be right, as Hill and the Fugees announced the tour’s continuation on Monday (June 24). The group will be joined by Hill’s son YG Marley.

The upcoming tour begins in Tampa, Florida on August 9. The Fugees are scheduled to perform across the U.S. through September before heading overseas in October. The European leg of the tour includes concerts in London, Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam.

Check out the tour dates below.